Nabors says about 15 percent of customers to reduce drilling rig count

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Drilling contractor Nabors Industries Ltd said about 15 percent of its U.S. customers outside of Alaska have indicated plans for a “light reduction” in rig counts in the second half of the year, according to a survey of its customers.

A third of those surveyed plan to add rigs during in the same period, the company said on a conference call after it posted on Thursday a larger-than-expected second-quarter loss.

Nabors shares fell 4 percent to $7.38 in afternoon trade.

The company reported a net quarterly loss from continuing operations of $117 million, or 41 cents a share, narrower than its year-earlier loss of $184 million, or 65 cents per share. Analysts had expected a 35 cent loss per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nabors, the owner of the largest land drilling fleet in the United States, said its second-quarter revenues stood at $631 million, beating estimates of $592.2 million, according to I/B/E/S.

The company said it expects to add about eight to 10 rigs in the lower 48 states in the third quarter and a similar figure in the fourth quarter.

Nabors estimated that U.S. companies will add 30 to 40 rigs in the second half of the year, based on indications from their customer survey.

The company said margins in its U.S. drilling business rose by about $600 per rig in the second quarter versus the first quarter, averaging $5,071 per rig per day.

It averaged around 100 working rigs in the latest quarter, up from an average of around 89 in the preceding three-month period.