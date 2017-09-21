FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Bank of Canada says tech glitch may have exposed customer data
September 21, 2017 / 4:33 PM / in a month

National Bank of Canada says tech glitch may have exposed customer data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign is pictured outside a National Bank of Canada branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on August 27, 2009. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

(Reuters) - National Bank of Canada, the country’s sixth largest lender, said on Thursday a website glitch earlier this week may have exposed personal information of about 400 customers.

Some people may have seen other customer’s data while filling an electronic form on the bank’s website due to the glitch, the lender said in an email statement.

National Bank said human error in setting up the form was the reason for the glitch and that it was offering free credit monitoring to affected customers.

No address, social insurance number or any banking information were disclosed, the bank said.

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

