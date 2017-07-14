FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
24 days ago
Equipment rental firm H&E to buy rival Neff for about $1.2 billion
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 14, 2017 / 1:52 PM / 24 days ago

Equipment rental firm H&E to buy rival Neff for about $1.2 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES.O) said on Friday it would buy construction equipment rental chain Neff Corp (NEFF.N) for about $1.2 billion, including debt, doubling the number of its branches in the country.

The cash offer of $21.07 per share represents a premium of 7 percent to Neff's Thursday close.

Neff shares were up 5.6 percent at $20.80 in morning trading, while H&E Equipment was up 5.1 percent at $21.42.

The deal, which includes debt of about $690 million, would lead to annual savings of $25 million to $30 million, the companies said in a statement.

"This agreement accelerates our stated strategy to expand our footprint across the United States," H&E Equipment Chief Executive John Engquist said.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based H&E Equipment sells and rents cranes, lifts, booms and other heavy equipment to the oil-and-gas, petrochemical and mining industries.

Neff has till Aug. 20 to shop for a higher offer.

Wells Fargo Securities LLC is the financial adviser of H&E Equipment while Deutsche Bank Securities Inc and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld Llp advised Neff.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.