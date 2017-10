ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S) said on Tuesday it was expecting to increase permanent savings to 2-2.5 billion Swiss francs until 2020 in order to support its targeted margin improvement.

Chief Financial Officer Francois Roger told investors the Swiss food group was also expecting restructuring costs of around 2.5 billion Swiss francs ($2.57 billion) from 2016 to 2020.