Dutch government: will meet 2020 greenhouse gas targets after extra measures

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government said on Monday it would meet its target to cut greenhouse gas emmissions by 25 percent in the year 2020 from 1990s after taking extra measures.

The Netherlands had begun to fall behind on its commitments after the 2008 financial crisis, but was ordered by a court in June 2015 to take steps to catch up.

In a letter to parliament Economic Affairs Minister Henk Kamp said recent commitments by heavy industry, on top a late government push to increase renewable energy investment had made it likely the target, agreed under the Kyoto Protocol, would be met.