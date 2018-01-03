FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch close sea barriers, cancel flights as storm rages
Sections
Featured
Commentary: Banks rake in record fees to beat trading blues
banks
Commentary: Banks rake in record fees to beat trading blues
Tony Blair tells UK voters - time is running out to stop Brexit folly
brexit
Tony Blair tells UK voters - time is running out to stop Brexit folly
Iraq's Abadi in high-stakes plan to rein in Iranian-backed militias
iraq
Iraq's Abadi in high-stakes plan to rein in Iranian-backed militias
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
January 3, 2018 / 9:55 AM / a day ago

Dutch close sea barriers, cancel flights as storm rages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Storm winds forced Dutch authorities to cancel scores of flights and, for the first time, shut all sea barriers on major waterways on Wednesday.

Gusts of up to 120 kph (75 mph) hit Schiphol, Europe’s third-busiest airport. More than a fifth of the planned 1,200 incoming and outgoing flights were canceled, and many of the rest suffered long delays, an airport spokesman said.

Authorities closed the five sea barriers set up to prevent flooding in a country where large areas are below sea level.

Some of the barriers had not been closed in more than 10 years. It was the first time that all five, completed between 1976 and 2002, had been shut at the same time.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Alison Williams and Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.