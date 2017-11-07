New Zealand PM Ardern says not concerned by fall in NZ dollar

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday she was “not at all” concerned by a recent fall in the New Zealand dollar.

FILE PHOTO - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern smiles as she answers a question during a media conference in Sydney, Australia, November 5, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray/File photo

The local dollar NZD=D3 has fallen more than 5 percent since September's election, amid concerns about the Labour-led government's planned policy changes including plans to review the central bank act.

The currency rose around a quarter of a U.S. cent on Tuesday after the government said there were no plans to include the kiwi in a review of the Reserve Bank Act.

“These are fluctuations that are well within the rate of fluctuations we have over a six-month period,” Ardern told Reuters. “Certainly I think probably where we are at exporters wouldn’t be complaining right now either.”

Ardern also said it was too early to say whether member states would achieve an agreement on the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal this week.

The 11 TPP members had set a goal of reaching broad agreement on the pact on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Vietnam.

“Certainly I know that there are a number of member states who would be seeking that, at this stage I can’t say whether that’s likely or not. I think we’ll have a good indication once we are on the ground.”