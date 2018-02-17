FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
World News
February 17, 2018 / 7:03 AM / a day ago

Three suicide bombers kill 18 people in northeast Nigeria's Maiduguri: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Three suicide bombers killed 18 people late on Friday in the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri, epicenter of the Islamist militant Boko Haram insurgency, the state police commissioner said.

Damian Chukwu, Borno state police commissioner, on Saturday said the attack took place at a fish market on the outskirts of the state capital at around 8:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Friday and also injured 22 other people.

Reporting by Lanre Ola and Ahmed Kingimi; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.