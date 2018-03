FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The sale of insolvent Austrian airline Niki to former motor racing champion Niki Lauda closed on Wednesday, the insolvency manager Lucas Floether said.

The assets of Niki Luftfahrt GmbH have been transferred to Lauda Motion, he said.

In January, Lauda won the bidding for the Niki airline he founded, which had been part of the failed German airline Air Berlin (AB1.DE).