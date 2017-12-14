FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 14, 2017 / 7:04 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Denmark's Nilfisk says its strategy is to grow via mergers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Danish cleaning equipment company Nilfisk (NLFSK.CO) said it was aware of activist hedge fund Primestone Capital’s push for it to consider a merger with U.S. peer Tennant (TNC.N) and added that it was open to growing via mergers.

Primestone called on Wednesday for the two companies to merge after it built up a more than 5 percent stake in both firms.

    “Nilfisk’s strategy continues to be to simplify its business and to grow organically and through M&A,” the Danish company, which was spun off from cable maker NKT (NKT.CO), said in a statement.

    Nilfisk shares were up 4.2 percent at 332.30 Danish crowns as of 1524 GMT. They have risen 11.8 percent since Primestone’s statement on Wednesday.

    Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan in Gdynia; Editing by Susan Fenton

