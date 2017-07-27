FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 days ago
Nissan sees benefit from Europe's shift away from petrol, diesel
July 27, 2017 / 8:39 AM / 10 days ago

Nissan sees benefit from Europe's shift away from petrol, diesel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Nissan Leaf electric car is displayed at its showroom in Tokyo, Japan February 9, 2017.Toru Hanai

YOKOHAMA (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) on Thursday said the intention among European governments to shift from diesel and petrol cars to electric vehicles would be positive for the automaker as it would help to boost sales of its Leaf electric model.

"Europe is shifting closer towards electric cars from gasoline and diesel cars, and Tesla Motors is changing the way people think about electric cars. This is positive for us," Nissan Corporate Vice President Joji Tagawa told reporters.

France's ecology minister said earlier this month that he aimed to end the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2040, a position echoed by Britain's environment minister this week.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Himani Sarkar

