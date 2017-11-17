Nissan blames staff shortage for improper tests, plans more inspectors

YOKOHAMA (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) said on Friday that an investigation into improper inspections found that its car plants in Japan had a shortage of inspectors, and outlined planned improvements including increasing the number of trained staff.

Last month, Japan’s No. 2 automaker recalled 1.2 million vehicles, including all passenger cars it produced for sale in Japan over the past three years, after discovering that for decades, uncertified inspectors were signing off on vehicle checks required by Japan’s Transport Ministry for cars sold in the country.

“Headcount reduction rates allocated to each plant applied uniformly across the whole plant, and special consideration was not given to secure final inspectors,” it said in a report.

“Therefore, the plants had a shortage or no surplus in the number of final inspectors.”