Nissan to recall 1.21 million cars in Japan over improper checks
October 2, 2017 / 9:36 AM / in 17 days

Nissan to recall 1.21 million cars in Japan over improper checks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Nissan Motor Co is seen at its showroom in Tokyo, Japan February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

YOKOHAMA (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) on Monday said it planned to recall 1.21 million vehicles in Japan that did not meet domestic requirements for final inspections, expanding the number of cars which the automaker said had been checked by unauthorized technicians.

Earlier in the day, shares in the Japanese automaker plumbed a five-month low after it said late last week that it had produced tens of thousands of vehicles for the Japanese market without proper safety checks.

Speaking at a news conference, Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa said he expected it would take about a month to determine the cause of the improper inspections.

Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Christopher Cushing

