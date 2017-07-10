Nissan expects up to 20 percent of Europe sales to be zero emission cars by 2020

The logo of Nissan Motor Co is pictured at a showroom at the carmaker's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan May 11, 2017.

PARIS (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) expects that zero-emission cars will make up to 20 percent of its sales in Europe by 2020, Gareth Dunsmore, Electric Vehicle (EV) Director for Nissan Europe said in a statement on Monday.

Nissan said it welcomed France's commitment to reward those who choose more sustainable vehicles.

Last week, Ecology Minister Nicolas Hulot said France would aim to end the sale of gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2040 and become carbon neutral 10 years later.

"By 2020, where the market conditions are right, I'm confident we'll be selling up to 20 percent of our volume as zero emissions vehicles and this will only grow," Dunsmore was quoted as saying in an emailed statement.