ICAN chief's message to Trump and Kim: nuclear weapons are illegal
October 6, 2017 / 10:18 AM / in 13 days

ICAN chief's message to Trump and Kim: nuclear weapons are illegal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The head of the Nobel Peace Prize winning International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons said on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un should know that nuclear weapons are illegal.

Asked for her message to the two leaders, ICAN’s Executive Director Beatrice Fihn told Reuters: “Nuclear weapons are illegal. Threatening to use nuclear weapons is illegal. Having nuclear weapons, possessing nuclear weapons, developing nuclear weapons, is illegal, and they need to stop.”

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams

