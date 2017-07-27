FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 days ago
Noble Group shares halve after profit warning, asset sales
July 27, 2017 / 1:21 AM / 10 days ago

Noble Group shares halve after profit warning, asset sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Shares in Noble Group (NOBG.SI) fell sharply in early trade on Thursday after the embattled commodities trader issued a profit warning and announced plans to sell assets and cut staff numbers as it seeks to slash its debt.

Singapore-listed Noble's stock nearly halved to a low of S$0.295, the weakest in more than one month. Noble's market value has shrunk to S$479 million ($353 million), from $6 billion in February 2015.

Late on Wednesday, Noble unveiled plans to sell its U.S. gas and power business to Mercuria for $248 million and also put its capital-intensive oil liquids business up for sale, leaving it focused on "hard commodities", essentially coal.

Noble has struggled to repair investor confidence following setbacks over the past two years after Iceberg Research questioned its accounts in early 2015 and a sharp commodity market downturn. Noble has stood by its accounts.

Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Michael Perry

