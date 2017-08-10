Viewsroom: Diplomatically challenged Trump

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The U.S. president needs Beijing’s help with North Korea even more after his recent warmongering outburst. Yet his administration just slapped petty import tariffs on Chinese aluminum. Also: what a Google engineer’s sexist memo says about the firm, Silicon Valley and society.
