North Korea to reopen military hotline with South: Seoul minister
January 9, 2018 / 9:18 AM / 2 days ago

North Korea to reopen military hotline with South: Seoul minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea has completed technical maintenance needed to reopen a military hotline with South Korea on the west coast, a South Korean government official told reporters, with normal communications via the hotline expected to resume on Wednesday.

North Korean officials holding talks with South Korean officials at the truce village of Panmunjom on Tuesday informed their South Korean counterparts before midday, Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung added.

Reporting by Christine Kim and Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

