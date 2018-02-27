FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Business
Technology
The Trump Effect
Environment
China
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Business News
February 27, 2018 / 9:36 AM / a day ago

Expect big swings in value of Norway's wealth fund ahead: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - The value of Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, will fluctuate by 900 billion crowns and more, its CEO said on Tuesday, as the fund relies less on income from Norway’s oil production and more on the value of stock markets.

“We have to expect significant swings in coming years ... We have to expect value swings of more than 900 billion crowns ($114.93 billion),” Yngve Slyngstad told a news conference.

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Alister Doyle, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.