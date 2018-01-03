FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novartis breast cancer therapy gets FDA breakthrough designation
Sections
Featured
Commentary: Banks rake in record fees to beat trading blues
banks
Commentary: Banks rake in record fees to beat trading blues
Tony Blair tells UK voters - time is running out to stop Brexit folly
brexit
Tony Blair tells UK voters - time is running out to stop Brexit folly
Iraq's Abadi in high-stakes plan to rein in Iranian-backed militias
iraq
Iraq's Abadi in high-stakes plan to rein in Iranian-backed militias
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
January 3, 2018 / 7:00 AM / 2 days ago

Novartis breast cancer therapy gets FDA breakthrough designation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis’s Kisqali (ribociclib) has won U.S. Food and Drug Administration breakthrough therapy designation for treating some breast cancer patients, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.

Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen at the company's plant in the northern Swiss town of Stein, Switzerland October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The designation covers initial endocrine-based treatment of pre- or perimenopausal women with hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination with tamoxifen or an aromatase inhibitor.

It was based on results released last month from a Phase III MONALEESA-7 trial demonstrating Kisqali in combination with tamoxifen or an aromatase inhibitor significantly prolonged progression-free survival compared to endocrine therapy alone.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.