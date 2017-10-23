FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis gets FDA breakthrough status for Tafinlar, Mekinist combination
#Health News
October 23, 2017 / 5:46 AM / in 2 days

Novartis gets FDA breakthrough status for Tafinlar, Mekinist combination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis on Monday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted breakthrough therapy status to the combination of Tafinlar and Mekinist to treat patients with BRAF V600-positive stage III melanoma following surgery.

FILE PHOTO - A Novartis logo is pictured on its headquarters building in Mumbai April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo

“There is a need for more effective treatment options for stage III melanoma patients at a high risk of recurrence following surgical resection,” Samit Hirawat, head of global drug development at Novartis’ oncology unit, said in a release.

“We thank the FDA for recognizing the scientific advancement Tafinlar and Mekinist may provide in this adjuvant setting.”

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
