a month ago
Novo Nordisk recalls faulty cartridge holders in insulin pens
#Health News
July 5, 2017 / 2:25 PM / a month ago

Novo Nordisk recalls faulty cartridge holders in insulin pens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Novo Nordisk logo is seen in Bagsvaerd outside of Copenhagen, Denmark February 1, 2017. Scanpix Denmark/Liselotte Sabroe via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said on Wednesday it was initiating a recall of insulin cartridge holders used in some NovoPen Echo insulin pen devices distributed in the United States because the holders may crack or break if exposed to certain chemicals, including certain cleaning agents.

Using a device with a cracked or broken cartridge holder could result in delivery of a smaller dose of insulin than expected, the company said.

Separately, Novo Nordisk warned of a similar problem with NovoPen Echo and NovoPen 5 devices distributed in Canada.

Novo Nordisk said people with diabetes using a pen from one of the affected lots should replace the cartridge holder.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler and Rama Venkat Raman; Editing by James Dalgleish; editing by David Clarke

