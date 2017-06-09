FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qualcomm says confident can address EU concerns about NXP deal
#Technology News
June 9, 2017 / 3:43 PM / 2 months ago

Qualcomm says confident can address EU concerns about NXP deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Qualcomm's logo is seen during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 28, 2017.Eric Gaillard

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm (QCOM.O) said on Friday it was confident it would addressed EU antitrust concerns about its $38-billion bid for NXP Semiconductors (NXP.N), after EU regulators started an investigation into the deal.

"This acquisition is complementary," the company said in a statement. "Qualcomm continues to expect this transaction to close by the end of 2017."

The European Commission cited a series of worries about the combined company's market power and ability to block rivals and hike prices.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

