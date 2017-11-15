FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qualcomm-NXP ruling may be in 2018: EU competition commissioner
Sections
Featured
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
The road to Brexit
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Manchester United reports 17.3 percent rise in Q1 revenue
Sport
Manchester United reports 17.3 percent rise in Q1 revenue
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
November 15, 2017 / 11:30 AM / a day ago

Qualcomm-NXP ruling may be in 2018: EU competition commissioner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A ruling on Qualcomm Inc’s proposed $38 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV may come in 2018, European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager said on Wednesday.

A sign on the Qualcomm campus is seen, in San Diego, California, U.S. November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People familiar with the matter told Reuters in October that Qualcomm has offered to buy NXP without some of its patents in a bid to win EU antitrust regulatory approval. The deal, the biggest-ever for the semiconductor industry, would make Qualcomm the leading supplier to the fast-growing automotive chips market.

Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.