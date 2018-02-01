FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 10:54 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Och Ziff energy equity MD leaves for fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Steve Pattyn, a managing director and U.S. equity analyst for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC, has left the company, a spokesman said in an e-mail on Thursday.

Pattyn, who had a focus on the energy and utilities sector, is now a managing member at Yaupon Capital Management, according to his LinkedIn. He started in February.

Yaupon will be an energy and utilities focused alternative asset management firm set to launch later in 2018, according to a source. It was not immediately clear how much capital it had raised.

Pattyn had been at Och-Ziff for nearly 11 years and was formerly an analyst at Morgan Stanley.

(This version of the story corrects to remove extraneous word from headline.)

Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Sandra Maler


