FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 days ago
Brazil's Oi board approves $2.5 billion capital raise plan
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 19, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 18 days ago

Brazil's Oi board approves $2.5 billion capital raise plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A consumer stands in front of an Oi store, Brazil's largest fixed-line telecoms group, in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 24, 2016.Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The board of Oi SA on Wednesday approved a plan to raise 8 billion reais ($2.5 billion) in fresh capital from shareholders and investors as a way to accelerate the Brazilian wireless carrier's emergence from bankruptcy.

In a statement, Oi said the terms of the capital raise will be discussed with creditors and proceeds will be used to raise the carrier's investments in broadband and wireless coverage.

Oi Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder said the capital raise will allow a new cycle of investments and growth at Oi, which filed for Brazil's largest bankruptcy protection a year ago.

Reuters first reported the capital hike plan on June 9.  

($1 = 3.1471 reais)

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.