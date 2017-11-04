FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazilian phone carrier Oi to amend terms to creditors: filing
Sections
Featured
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
economy
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
lifestyle
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 4, 2017 / 8:58 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Brazilian phone carrier Oi to amend terms to creditors: filing

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The board of Brazil´s Oi SA (OIBR4.SA) has approved a change to the restructuring proposal of the debt-laden telecom provider to be submitted to creditors on Monday, the company said in a securities filing.

People walk in front of the headquarters of the Brazil's largest fixed-line telecoms group Oi, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Terms of the proposed changes will be filed by the company with the court in Rio de Janeiro that oversees Latin America´s largest-ever bankruptcy proceeding, which aims to restructure 65 billion reais in debt.

The board on Friday approved an agreement proposed by a small group of creditors known as G6, which had been negotiating with controlling shareholder Pharol SGPS SA (PHRA.LS) and key minority shareholder Nelson Tanure.

Once the terms have been filed with the court, Oi will try to gather support from the creditors needed to approve it at a Nov. 10 creditors’ assembly, which will decide on the company’s future.

The filing on Saturday did not elaborate on which changes were made to the plan. Reuters reported this week that the plan put forth by distressed asset funds such as Attestor Capital LLP and Centerbridge Partners LP includes payments to the bondholders that commit to providing new capital to the company.

The board also formally rejected the alternative proposals by the groups of creditors Ad Hoc Group of Oi Bondholders and International Bondholders Committee, advised by Moelis & Company, G5 Evercore and FTI.

These groups of creditors, which together hold around 23 billion reais ($7 billion) in debt, had submitted a proposal that would leave them with 88 percent of Oi’s equity in exchange for the debt. In the filing, Oi said “their proposal treats stakeholders unequally ... and brings uncertainty and delay to the bankruptcy protection process”.

Oi’s last proposal limited the debt-for-equity swap to 25 percent of the company’s capital. The proposal was shunned by the largest creditors, who said it failed to address most concerns.

The largest creditors protested on Saturday against the board’s decision. In a statement, the Ad Hoc and the International Bondholders Committees said the board is “holding the company hostage” and the amended plan has “the only goal of defending current shareholders’ interests, even against the company.”

Should creditors reject the restructuring proposal, the company could be liquidated. The main bondholders want to avoid that at all costs, two people with knowledge of the situation told Reuters last month, saying the main bondholders would stand to lose more if the company were liquidated than if the bondholders accepted the Tanure-backed terms.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.