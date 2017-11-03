FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Telecom may spend up to $6 bln to control Brazil's Oi: source
November 3, 2017 / 7:21 PM / in 15 hours

China Telecom may spend up to $6 bln to control Brazil's Oi: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp (0728.HK) may invest up to 20 billion reais ($6 billion) to acquire a majority stake in Brazilian carrier Oi SA (OIBR4.SA), a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The logo of Brazilian telecoms company Oi SA is pictured on a payphone in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A potential deal would only happen after the debt-laden company, which filed for Latin America’s largest bankruptcy proceeding 17 months ago, resolves its disputes with creditors, the source added.

The person asked for anonymity because is not authorized to discuss the negotiations publicly.

The future of the company hinges on a creditors assembly on Nov. 10, which will decide on a restructuring plan for 65 billion reais ($20 billion) in debts.

Oi did not immediately comment and China Telecom did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours.

($1 = 3.2985 reais)

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro; Additional reporting by Gram Slattery in Sao Paulo; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Tom Brown

