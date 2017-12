RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The new chief executive officer of Oi SA (OIBR4.SA), the Brazilian carrier which is conducting Latin America´s largest ever debt restructuring, said the company will adopt a conciliatory tone in talks with creditors.

The headquarters of the Brazil's largest fixed-line telecoms group Oi, is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Eurico Teles Neto said he believes Oi´s restructuring plan will be voted on by the creditors at a meeting scheduled for Dec. 19.

