ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Bahrain’s oil minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa al-Khalifa, said on Tuesday he sees no reason why the supply cut agreement between oil producing countries should not be extended on Nov. 30.

Bahrain's Minister of Oil, Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa al-Khalifa speaks during the opening of the Middle East Petrotech 2016, an exhibition and conference on refining and petrochemical industries, in Manama, Bahrain, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

He was speaking to reporters in Abu Dhabi on the sidelines of an energy conference.

OPEC and other non-OPEC producers will meet on Nov. 30 in Vienna to decide on oil output policy.