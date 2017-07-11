FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OPEC's Barkindo says all producers should help balance market
July 11, 2017 / 11:43 AM / a month ago

OPEC's Barkindo says all producers should help balance market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017.Sergei Karpukhin

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - All global oil producers should help balance the market, OPEC's Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo told reporters on Tuesday when asked what else the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries could do to ease a global oil glut.

"It is beyond any group of stakeholders, it has to be a collective responsibility of all producers," he told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference in Istanbul.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova,; writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov,; editing by Louise Heavens

