Olympics - Merryweather wins late call-up to U.S. team

(Reuters) - Alice Merryweather was given a late ticket to the Pyeongchang Olympics on Saturday as a quota replacement for injured downhiller Steven Nyman on the U.S. Alpine ski team.

Team veteran Nyman, 35, suffered a season-ending knee injury during downhill training last month in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

Merryweather, 21, won the women’s downhill gold medal at last year’s FIS Junior World Ski Championships and has been competing in the World Cup this season.

She finished 37th in Saturday’s Garmisch downhill, won by U.S. team mate Lindsey Vonn -- the 80th World Cup win of her career.

Merryweather’s addition brings the U.S. Olympic team up to a record 243 athletes.