What to look out for in the women's super-G

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - The super-G is the first speed event of the women’s Alpine skiing program at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Here’s a short guide to what to expect on Saturday.

WHAT IS IT?

Super-G is part-way between downhill and giant slalom - it involves more turns than the downhill but is steeper than GS, with the gates placed further apart. Downhill and super-G are known as the speed events, while GS and slalom are the technical disciplines. Like the downhill, the super-G is decided by the fastest time over a single run.

WHEN IS IT?

11 a.m. local time on Saturday (0200 GMT, 9 p.m. ET Friday).

WHO ARE THE FAVORITES?

Switzerland’s Lara Gut and Liechtenstein’s Tina Weirather are the top-ranked super-G skiers this season, although Gut’s Olympics got off to a shaky start when she lasted just 17 seconds before crashing out in the giant slalom on Thursday. Austria’s Anna Veith is the defending Olympic champion. This race should provide a first glimpse of American Lindsey Vonn in action at these Olympics, although her best chance is in the downhill next Wednesday. Another athlete in with a chance is Federica Brignone of Italy, who took bronze in the giant slalom.

WHICH COUNTRIES TRADITIONALLY DOMINATE?

Austria. If they win, it will be their fourth successive victory in women’s super-G, equaling their longest winning run in any Winter Olympic event.