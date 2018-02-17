Vonn slips to miss podium in super-G

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - Lindsey Vonn will have to wait for a first medal at the 2018 Olympic Games after a slip and near crash towards the end of the women’s super-G cost her time.

The American, who won bronze in the event at the Vancouver Olympics in 2010 along with downhill gold, was first to go in the race she said she was skiing for her grandfather, who died in November.

“I tried,” she appeared to mouth at the end of her run.

With two-thirds of the 45-woman field still to race, Vonn -- the first skier out -- had slipped to joint-fifth position.

The 33-year-old has won a record four overall World Cup titles. Her Olympic medal haul is more modest, though, having missed the 2014 Sochi Games with a knee injury.

She is due to race the downhill on Wednesday, and the Alpine Combined on Friday.