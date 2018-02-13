FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 3:51 AM / a day ago

Kallstrom flies to Korea to cover Arsenal game - in Sweden

Philip O'Connor

1 Min Read

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - Former Arsenal midfielder turned TV pundit Kim Kallstrom will have a slightly longer commute to cover Ostersund’s Europa League clash with Arsenal on Thursday, as broadcaster Eurosport will have its match studio in South Korea rather than Stockholm.

Eurosport has the exclusive rights to broadcast the Winter Olympics in Sweden and has sent more than 100 employees to Pyeongchang, meaning that it is easier for them to fly the former Sweden international to their studios in Korea.

“We have a lot of people on site, but we were missing a football expert in our gang, so we’re very glad that Kim is doing this,” Discovery’s head of sport Emir Osmanbergovic said.

Kallstrom will also have to do the first overnight shift of his punditry career as the Round of 32 first leg tie kicks off at 7 p.m. in Sweden, which is 3 a.m in Pyeongchang.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by John O'Brien

