February 22, 2018 / 4:23 AM / 2 days ago

Hearing in Russia curler case canceled, says CAS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Thursday that the hearing in the case of Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky had been canceled and that a decision would be made on the basis of written submissions.

CAS said the decision to drop the hearing had been made at the request of the International Olympic Committee, the World Curling Federation and the curler.

A decision on the case would be published later on Thursday.

Krushelnitsky, who won bronze in Pyeongchang with his wife in mixed doubles curling, tested positive for meldonium, a drug that can aid endurance.

They have agreed to hand back their medals.

