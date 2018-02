PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - A Russian medalist who tested positive for doping at the Pyeongchang Winter Games has denied taking banned substances, his first public statement since it emerged this week that he had tested positive for meldonium.

Alexander Krushelnitsky won bronze in Pyeongchang with his wife in mixed doubles curling, and is set to face a Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing in the near future.