Canada secure gold in team event

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (Reuters) - Canada guaranteed themselves a gold medal in the figure skating team event on Monday after a stellar performance by Gabrielle Daleman locked the country into first place.

After the women’s free skate, Canada had accumulated 63 points, with ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir still left to compete. With a maximum possible team score of 10 and a minimum of six in the ice dance, Canada is guaranteed to finish first as the team currently in second, Olympic Athletes from Russia, have 58 points.