Freestyle skiing: New Zealand's Byron Wells injures leg and out of halfpipe final

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Byron Wells suffered a leg injury in practice for the ski halfpipe final on Thursday and was forced to withdraw.

Wells, who qualified in fourth position, fell during a practice run and received medical treatment before being carried off the pipe.

A New Zealand team spokesman confirmed Wells had suffered a leg injury but said it was too soon to know its severity.

Byron’s brother Beau-James is still competing in the final and produced a score of 87.40 in the first round.