FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Technology
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Science
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Olympics News
February 22, 2018 / 2:58 AM / 2 days ago

Freestyle skiing: New Zealand's Byron Wells injures leg and out of halfpipe final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Byron Wells suffered a leg injury in practice for the ski halfpipe final on Thursday and was forced to withdraw.

Slideshow (7 Images)

Wells, who qualified in fourth position, fell during a practice run and received medical treatment before being carried off the pipe.

A New Zealand team spokesman confirmed Wells had suffered a leg injury but said it was too soon to know its severity.

Byron’s brother Beau-James is still competing in the final and produced a score of 87.40 in the first round.

Reporting by Jack Tarrant; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.