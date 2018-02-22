Ice Hockey: USA's Rooney earns brief 'Secretary of Defense' title on Wikipedia

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (Reuters) - Maddie Rooney appears briefly to have had a side job other than goaltender for the U.S. women’s ice hockey team that captured the Olympic gold on Thursday: “U.S. Secretary of Defense.”

At least that was the job title someone gave her on her Wikipedia page after she thwarted Canada’s Meghan Agosta on the final shot of a dramatic penalty shootout to hand the U.S. women their first gold medal in 20 years.

Fans of team Canada cheer as goalie Maddie Rooney of the U.S. looks on. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

The entry was quickly changed, but word got out and it was quickly trending on social media.

Most thought the 20-year-old netminder from Duluth, Minnesota, deserved the title after displaying nerves of steel as she faced down a veteran lineup of Canadian penalty shooters who had eight gold medals among them. She stopped four of six shots, including the critical final one from Agosta.

Agosta tried to go “five hole” on Rooney - hockey slang for beating a goalie between the legs - but the American wasn’t having any of it, stopping Agosta cold and quickly ending up beneath a pile of blue American jerseys as her team mates rushed her.

Rooney giggled when reporters told her of her new gig. “I don’t even know how to react.”