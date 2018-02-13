Ice Hockey: American woman sets Olympic record for fastest goals

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (Reuters) - American Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson on Tuesday set an Olympic record for the fastest two goals scored a single player, male or female, when she tallied twice in six seconds against the Olympic Athletes of Russia.

After tapping home a rebound on a shot from her twin sister and linemate Monique Lamoureux-Morando to put the U.S. 2-0 up in the second period, she won the ensuing faceoff and broke in alone on goal.

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson then fooled Russian goaltender Valeria Tarakonova by faking a wrist shot before pulling the puck to her backhand and lifting it home.

The International Ice Hockey Federation said that was faster than the previous record of eight seconds set by Sweden’s Carl Goran Oberg in 1960 at Squaw Valley.