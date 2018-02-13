FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 12:35 AM / 2 days ago

Japan PM Abe: Confirmed with Moon need for maximum pressure on North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in had agreed that it was necessary to keep up maximum pressure on North Korea.

Abe also said he confirmed with Moon that the two countries’ agreement on ‘comfort women’ was final.

“We confirmed that the agreement on the ‘comfort women’ is final and irreversible,” Abe, who met Moon on the sidelines of the Pyeongchang Olympics opening ceremony, told parliament.

Reporting by William Mallard; editing by Richard Pullin

