FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#Olympics News
February 8, 2018 / 5:39 AM / 2 days ago

Kim Jong Un's sister to arrive in Incheon airport on Friday: South Korea government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will arrive at Incheon International Airport on Friday afternoon, becoming the first member of the North’s ruling family to visit the South since the end of the Korean War, the government in Seoul said.

Kim Yo Jong and other members of her entourage will arrive at 1:30 p.m. KST (0430 GMT) on Friday after leaving Pyongyang on a private jet, the Ministry of Unification said.

The ministry said earlier on Thursday Kim Yo Jong and other senior North Korean officials would visit South Korea for the opening of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics that begin formally on Friday.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.