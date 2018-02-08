FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#Olympics News
February 8, 2018 / 5:49 AM / 2 days ago

China says hopes North and South Korea can open door to peace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign minister Wang Yi said on Thursday Beijing hopes North and South Korea can keep the momentum of interaction going and gradually open the door to peace on the peninsula.

Wang was speaking at a briefing in Beijing a day before the Winter Olympic Games begin formally in Seoul, where North Korean athletes are set to compete.

South Korea hopes the Games will be an opportunity to re-engage with the North and open the way for talks to resolve one of the world’s most dangerous crises.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.