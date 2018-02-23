FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Technology
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Science
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Olympics News
February 23, 2018 / 4:00 AM / a day ago

North Korea's Kim Yong Chol 'right person' for inter-Korean, denuclearisation talks: Yonhap citing spy agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - The official North Korea is sending to South Korea’s Winter Olympics closing ceremony, Kim Yong Chol, is the “right person” for inter-Korean and denuclearisation talks, the South’s Yonhap news agency reported on Friday citing a lawmaker briefed by the country’s spy agency.

“It’s possible to speculate but it cannot be stated clearly that Kim Yong Chol gave the order (to torpedo the Cheonan),” said Kang Seok-ho to Yonhap and other reporters after being briefed by the spy agency.

Kim Yong Chol was previously chief of the Reconnaissance General Bureau, a top North Korean military intelligence agency, which South Korea blamed for the deadly 2010 sinking of the Cheonan, a South Korean navy corvette.

North Korea has denied its involvement in the sinking which killed 46 sailors.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.