February 9, 2018 / 5:34 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

U.N. chief met briefly with North Korean president in South Korea: U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met briefly with North Korea’s ceremonial leader Kim Yong Nam while attending the opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics in South Korea, a U.N. spokesman said on Friday.

“He did have a brief exchange with President Kim in which he once more reiterated ... that his expectation and hope is that all parties will use dialogue to achieve a peaceful denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula,” U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols

