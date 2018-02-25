Quotes from the Pyeongchang Winter Games on day 16

(Reuters) - Memorable quotes from the Pyeongchang Olympics on Sunday:

“I am a Bavarian, I always drink with alcohol. I need it. One beer a day is no problem.” - German bobsleigh pilot Johannes Lochner dismisses reports that the German team drink non-alcoholic beer during the Games.

“It was a mask. I was nervous but I did not want to show it. This match was the most important one in my life.” - Coach Oleg Znarok on keeping his cool as his Olympic Athletes from Russia team beat Germany 4-3 to win men’s ice hockey gold medal.

“They were cold as ice and really alert today.” - Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden, savors his nation’s women’s curling gold medal.

“It’s been an incredible career for me, and after being a mum, it’s hard to stay away from home and these three weeks I was away from my son also, it’s been tough, and to finish like this is amazing.” - Norway’s Marit Bjoergen on signing off her Olympic career with a gold medal in women’s 30km mass start cross-country ski race.

“It’s true, I eat a lot of chocolate, it’s sort of doping for me.” - Alpine skiing and snowboard gold medalist Ester Ledecka of Czech Republic on her love for chocolate.

“Kind of we had a hand on the gold medal, but still, you know I‘m so proud of my team and we played such a great Olympics. We’re going home with a medal and it’s just a great honor and we’re so excited.” - German ice hockey player Christian Ehrhoff on losing gold medal match earlier and then being at the closing ceremony.