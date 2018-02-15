Quotes from the Pyeongchang Winter Games on day six

(Reuters) - Following are some memorable quotes from the Pyeongchang Olympics on Thursday:

“One day when I went to buy some stuff from the shop I saw the cheese graters and thought, ‘OK, why don’t I put the cheese graters on the front of my old spikes, add some sandpaper for the heels and it looks like what I saw on the internet?'.” - Spain’s former track and field athlete Ander Mirambell on creating a pair of shoes for his first trial runs in skeleton back in 2005.

Kenyan skier Sabrina Simader on whether people at home think she is crazy: “Maybe some of them. My grandfather thinks so. Because he says it’s a crazy sport and it’s too risky.”

Slideshow (2 Images)

“No, I‘m OK, I‘m OK. I asked the photographer if he was OK too and he said he was. I think it’s getting scary to be a photographer on skiing hills.” - Switzerland’s Laura Gut on crashing into a photographer in the first run of the giant slalom at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre.

“It’s a good thing that I got good results because I had showed a lot of confidence beforehand.” - South Korean skeleton slider Yun Sung-bin on topping the standings after two heats.

“World Cup wins, I’ve been there a few times and know how that feels, but this is different. It’s one of those things where you keep looking up the hill because I want to make sure it’s real, like no one comes and skis faster.” - Norway’s Aksel Lund Svindal after his downhill gold.

“There’s so much to do. Whereas I would normally take time to rest on my bed, here I went to the gaming hall in the park, playing table tennis, collecting pins. I’ve got a bagful and even twice as much in my room.” - Dutch speed skater Esmee Visser on time spent away from competition at the Olympics.