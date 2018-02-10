FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 10, 2018 / 1:31 PM / a day ago

Snowboarding: Hedberg's X-ray shows no sign of damage after slopestyle fall

Jack Tarrant

1 Min Read

PYEONGCHANG (Reuters) - Swedish snowboarder Mans Hedberg escaped injury after a nasty fall during qualification at the Winter Olympics, his team said on Saturday.

“Mans is doing alright! X-ray shows no damage, according to team doctor Jacob Swanberg,” the team wrote in an email to Reuters, a day after the crash during the final jump in Hedberg’s first run at the snowboard slopestyle qualifications.

The 24-year-old Hedberg was taken from the slopes in a neck brace after Friday’s accident.

Hedberg broke his neck last March in an accident during an event in Italy and underwent surgery. He returned to competition last November.

Reporting by Jack Tarrant; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
