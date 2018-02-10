Snowboarding: Hedberg's X-ray shows no sign of damage after slopestyle fall

PYEONGCHANG (Reuters) - Swedish snowboarder Mans Hedberg escaped injury after a nasty fall during qualification at the Winter Olympics, his team said on Saturday.

“Mans is doing alright! X-ray shows no damage, according to team doctor Jacob Swanberg,” the team wrote in an email to Reuters, a day after the crash during the final jump in Hedberg’s first run at the snowboard slopestyle qualifications.

The 24-year-old Hedberg was taken from the slopes in a neck brace after Friday’s accident.

Hedberg broke his neck last March in an accident during an event in Italy and underwent surgery. He returned to competition last November.