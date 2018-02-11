Women's slopestyle qualification canceled

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - Qualification for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics women’s snowboard slopestyle final was canceled on Sunday due to strong winds at the Phoenix Snow Park venue.

Qualifying, which had been scheduled to start shortly after the men’s final that was affected by strong cross-winds, was canceled after a 40 minute delay.

Fans gathered in the -13 Celsius conditions were left disappointed after the announcement was made shortly after 1400 local time (0500 GMT). The event had been due to start at 1330 KST.

There will now be no qualification for the event and all 27 athletes go straight into Monday’s final.

The cancellation follows an earlier decision to postpone the final of the men’s Alpine skiing downhill until Thursday.